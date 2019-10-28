After 27 years, the Woodbury Perkins has closed its doors for good.

In a statement, Perkins confirmed it closed 11 company-owned restaurants Oct. 20 in six states, all of which experienced "sales decline and high operating costs" in recent years.

READ MORE: Prep football roundup: Who's done and who's moving on | District 834 violated open meeting law, state says | Biz Blotter: Pizza Ranch on its way to Cottage Grove

In the last year, several other Perkins have closed across Minnesota, including in Cottage Grove, Minneapolis, Chanhassen, St. Cloud and Shakopee, though it maintains a heavy presence in the Twin Cities metro with roughly 20 locations remaining.

The 24-hour breakfast joint joins other mid-sized casual restaurant chains in struggling for revenue, such as Applebee's and Chili's. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August. The next month, Atlanta-based Huddle House bought the company.

"As a result of new ownership post-bankruptcy, Perkins intends to continue to grow and develop in select markets and maintain the valued community connections for which they are known," a statement from Huddle House reads.