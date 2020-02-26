HUDSON — A new restaurant is looking to add new options to Hudson. Tsuta Ramen, located at 1801 Ward Ave., is set to open the week of Feb. 24, pending final inspection.

Owner Amy Tan said she is looking forward to bringing the ramen and other dishes to the area.

“The people right now love the Japanese style ramen,” she said.

Not a lot of restaurants in the area offer it. “We need to bring something new,” Tan said.

Tan said she loves food, especially healthful options with plenty of vegetables. Tsuta’s menu features the namesake ramen in both south and stir fry options. Customers can try vegetarian, seafood, beef and more.

The menu also offers hibachi and teriyaki entrees, as well as donburi, a rice bowl dish available with various meats and other toppings.

Tan said she hopes the restaurant offers new tastes to the Hudson community.

The name Tsatu means ivy in English, and the decor of the building reflects the natural, healthy atmosphere the name invokes.

Tan is no stranger to the Hudson restaurant and food scene. She runs Dragon Pearl downtown. She took over the restaurant, which has been open since 1991, about eight years ago.

Tan said she likes the restaurant business because she enjoys working hard and it allows her to continuously make new things and try new stuff.

Mandy Lin will be running the new restaurant most of the time, Tan said.

They enjoy being a part of the community.

“People are really nice,” Tan said. Those in the community have been very helpful, Tan said, giving feedback and approval on the food and restaurants. She said she appreciates when people call them after they enjoy a meal.