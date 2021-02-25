RIVER FALLS — A major overhaul of the vacant Shopko property at the north entrance to town will be presented to the city’s Plan Commission on Tuesday night, March 2.

The proposal, called Project Mustang in the meeting agenda, would include a distillery “with strong brand recognition,” a multi-use event center and regionally significant restaurant. The identities of the distillery and restaurant brands were not disclosed.

PREVIOUSLY: Unfinished business: River Falls OKs tabled craft brewery zoning ordinance

If the project plan is approved by the Plan Commission, it would next go to City Council for review followed by the city’s Joint Review Board for final approval.

Here’s what we know so far and what to expect Tuesday night:

Tax increment district

The city will consider a tax increment district, or TID, a type of incentive municipalities can use to promote development. If eventually approved, it would create an arrangement whereby tax revenue generated by the project would be used to repay upfront infrastructure and other expenses.

Project Mustang would be the city’s 17th TID. The most recent of them was approved in summer 2020 for a multifamily housing development at DeSanctis Park.

[JARGON WATCH: Tax incremental financing uses tax revenue to fund infrastructure investment and other eligible projects that will facilitate private development, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Read more about the concept at https://www.revenue.wi.gov/DOR%20Publications/1-2.pdf ]

The developer of Project Mustang was identified as River Falls Holdings, LLC.

The upshot

River Falls Holdings has high hopes for the project. That includes attracting an estimated 160,000 people to the area each year as well as benefits such as increased property values and job creation, according to a city staff report.

The city would put forward around $3.7 million for bridge and street maintenance, utilities, potential property acquisitions and other related expenses. The development will have a taxable value of more than $10 million and generate enough revenue through tax incremental financing to pay for project costs within 25 years, according to the project plan.

READ MORE: Developer plans to finish stalled townhouse neighborhood on River Falls’ northeast side

Site details

The 76,000-square-foot Shopko building on Paulson Road has been vacant since the big box retail chain declared bankruptcy in 2019. City staff described the site and attached parking lot as “aging,” and makes a bad first look for the high traffic area entering the city.

The proposed TID also includes a vacant 4.3 acre site to the north owned by Fairview Health Services.

Construction could begin as early as this year, according to the project plan.

How to watch

The Plan Commission meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, in City Council Chambers, though in-person attendance is limited to 10 people due to the pandemic.

The public is encouraged to participate by:

Calling 844-992-4726; access code: 132 377 0539

Visiting the city website: https://tinyurl.com/RFPC3221

Streaming through the city’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/cityofriverfalls

Anyone wishing to speak during the meeting’s public comment period is asked to contact Community Development Planner Sam Wessel (swessel@rfcity.org or 715-426-3424) before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.