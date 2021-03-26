RIVER FALLS -- Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling will open a new location in the former Shopko building this year, housing the majority of the company’s production and offering an onsite bar and restaurant.

The company has been looking to create an additional facility for years. Founder Jon Kreidler said Minnesota’s production cap on distilled spirits led them to look out of state. After reviewing interest from about 20 cities across the Midwest, they chose River Falls.

“River Falls was just a great option for us,” Kreidler said.

The city was welcoming from the beginning, and staff was excited about the project, he said.

The city’s outdoor amenities, vibrant downtown and proximity to the Twin Cities helped them make the decision.

Kreidler said he was also drawn by the city’s commitment to sustainability. Tattersall has had a focus on renewables and sustainability for a long time, he said. Keeping with that focus, the new building will have a 400 kilowatt solar array on the roof and water reclamation system to recycle production water.

The location will add between 100 and 120 jobs, a mix of full-time and part-time.

“The focus is for it to be local employment,” Kreidler said. “Adding to the community in that way as well.”

The company wants to become a focal point for the community. Kreidler said he hopes to establish a relationship with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls as well as other local organizations and businesses.

“We’re looking forward to integrating ourselves and being an addition to the community,” he said.

Kreidler is also hoping to take full advantage of all River Falls has to offer -- specifically, fly fishing.

“I definitely am going to have to start planning some offsite meetings where I just disappear and get on the river,” he said.

What’s coming

The 76,000-square-foot building will include a variety of different use spaces, including:

Restaurant and bar

The full-service restaurant and cocktail bar will serve up to 150 guests. An outdoor patio with access to the bar, firepits and lawn games will serve up to 250 guests.

Amphitheater

The amphitheater will provide space for outdoor weddings, concerts, festivals and markets

Grand ballroom

The space can host up to 420 guests, or be divided into smaller spaces. It also includes a pre-event space. Two VIP suites will be available to serve as a space for wedding parties to get ready, or for green rooms or meeting spaces.

Boardroom

The space will seat up to 16 guests.

Barrel room

The barrel room will provide a space for events, tours and tastings

Retail market

The market will sell Tattersall spirits, mixers, clothing and more. The space also features a bar classroom for private dinners or classes.

Production

The production area will give the business room for continued growth, Kreidler said.

Next steps

The company is currently working on design and bidding for the project, and still undergoing the development review process with the city of River Falls. The city council approved the developers agreement earlier this month.

Construction will begin next month, Kreidler said. The distilling operation is scheduled to begin late summer with the consumer-facing part of the business opening in September or October.