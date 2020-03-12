ROBERTS -- After operating out of a building on Gateway Circle in Hudson for several years, Airtec Sports management decided that the business was outgrowing its space. As fate would have it, a building at 801 Wagner Drive in Roberts, which used to be home to the St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore, was vacant and move-in ready.

“In the two years we were in that location, we outgrew the space pretty quickly. By moving here, we basically doubled our footprint,” said Warren Burger, general manager at Airtec Sports. “This building was vacant when we started looking for a new space and it was a perfect fit for our needs. We also liked moving into a small community because we’d like to help them out a bit and give our services.”

The first day of business at the Roberts location saw a huge influx of customers at the store, while the first Saturday the store was open was the busiest since Burger started working at Airtec.

Airtec Sports has been around since 1995, since the first store opened in Menomonie. The company now has four locations in Wisconsin, including Roberts, Rice Lake, Menomonie and Holcombe.

“The new location has allowed us to up our inventory levels. Our old showroom only allowed us to show off six to seven units on the floor, but now we are able to have three to four dozen units on the floor,” Burger said. “We’ve been able to stock a better selection of accessories and apparel. We’ve been able to offer more of the same items we had before in this new location.”

In addition to being able to show off more units, the Roberts location also offers ease of access for customers, easier deliveries for semis and an expansion of the service department. The move has allowed the business to expand its staff from eight to 12 employees.

“The biggest thing for me when it comes to the move is keeping the small, family oriented feel of the business even though we have a nice big building now. We want to treat everyone who comes through the door equally and appreciate them,” Burger said. “We are hoping to keep expanding and this will be our home now since we purchased this building, instead of leasing like we were doing in Hudson.”

The hours for Airtec Sports are the same, but the phone number has changed to 715-760-3600. As for finding Airtec Sports-Roberts online, the website’s URL airtecsportshudson.com will stay the same, but the site has been rebranded to reflect the new location.