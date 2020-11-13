RED WING -- Red Wing Shoes shut down its e-commerce website on Halloween in response to a cyber threat, the company said on Friday, Nov. 13, but nothing indicates that a data breach occurred.

“We are currently investigating a cybersecurity incident we discovered on Oct. 31. Upon discovering the incident, our response team took immediate action to understand and contain the threat, including taking systems offline to limit potential damage," the statement said. "As a result, we were temporarily unable to receive calls or process orders. At this time, we have been able to restore service to some systems and services, and are continuing to work on restoring the remaining systems. "

Actions included having some of the company's retail locations stop the electronic processing of in-store credit card purchases as a safety measure.

"We take security seriously, we are continuing the investigation with the assistance of external forensics firms, and we have notified law enforcement. We are grateful for the patience and understanding of our customers, dealers and vendors during this time," the company said.

At this point in the security review, investigators have found nothing that suggests that the cyber attack accessed or acquired any business data or credit card information.

Red Wing Shoe Co.'s North American retail operations include about 330 dealer-owned and 170 company-owned stores. Of those, 20-some are located in Minnesota. The flagship store is in Red Wing.