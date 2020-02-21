RIVER FALLS -- The "Rock and Roll" themed dinner Monday acted as a fundraiser for Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce and an opportunity to recognize the business community by handing out awards.

The night at the Kilkarney Hills Golf Course also consisted of a dessert auction with seven cakes, silent auction and prizes. Chamber executive support team member Becky Beissel estimates about 150 people attended the annual meeting.

“It was a rocking good time,” team member Kim Beebe said.

The chamber also honored Peggy Nelson, who served on the chamber board for 10 years.

“Nobody couldn’t quite remember when she first started, but she was director and then president and then had been past president for several years,” Beebe said.

Nelson is also retiring as the Ellsworth Village Board clerk-treasurer in May. She stepped down from her chamber role on Feb. 1.

The chamber also gave out “Best of” awards; recipients where chosen by the community in an online voting poll. Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and Community Leader of the Year awards were also handed out.

Chamber President Paul Bauer delivered the state of the chamber address. He highlighted the need for leadership and tried to inspire people to step up .

“Leadership can be anything from taking initiative and being a chair or a lead or it can be something small like taking tasks here and there,” Beissel said.

Election results

Matt Anderson, C3 Church, past president

David Hugare, Zion Covenant Church, director

Julie Winger, Star-Tech Computing, director

Awards

Best New Business -- YB Urban?

Best Restaurant, Bar, Tavern -- Common Man Tap & Table

Best Tourism Destination/Attraction -- Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

Best Health & Wellness -- Shaw Dental

Best Professional Service -- WESTconsin Credit Union

Best Professional Home Service -- Reuvers' Nursery

Best Non-profit, Civic, Religious Organization -- Ellsworth Public Library

Best Customer Service -- Brush Strokes Paint Party & Art Supply

Small Business -- Loberg Law Office

Large Business -- Quinn Motors

Community Leader -- Jennifer Thatcher