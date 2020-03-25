RED WING -- After years of working in the garbage disposal business in the Twin Cities, Kyle Warner decided it was time to open his own business. He and his wife, Jessica, are the owners of Riverside Rolloff, which opened in mid-March.

“It is a Dumpster service,” Kyle said. “We have the big rolloff Dumpsters for people who are doing home improvement projects, replacing roofs, spring cleanouts, or whatever. We will haul whatever they have to get rid of like garbage or construction and demolition debris.”

Jessica, who also works as a nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing, said that they have three different sizes of rolloff boxes that hold 10, 20, or 30 yards of materials.

A 20-yard box is 20 feet long, 8 feet wide and 5 feet high, Kyle explained.

“We can drop off a rolloff box at their house, business, or wherever, and come back later and pick it up after they fill it,” Kyle said. “These get used on all types of construction sites whether they are commercial or residential.”

Riverside Rolloff has one truck and 10 boxes. All sizes of boxes fit on the same truck, and they are ready to deliver the boxes to locations from Hudson to Rochester.

“We try to stay within an hour of Red Wing, but that is a big range of where we will go,” Kyle said. “As long as it is feasible, we’ll go there.”

Jessica is proud that the business is family-owned and locally operated.

“We are brand new so not a lot of people know about us yet,” she added, “but our prices are very competitive.”

Kyle said he can usually provide same-day or next-day service. He can be reached at 651-360-3867 or on the business website at riversiderolloff.com .

“I’ve been in the garbage business for 22 years,” he said. “I’ve been involved in every aspect of the garbage business. I’ve always been working for somebody else, and now it’s time for us to be out on our own.”