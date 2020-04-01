The Woodbury Area Chamber of Commerce has started a new program called "Keep Lunch Local" in an effort to support area restaurants.

One member restaurant per month will be featured with deals promoted by the chamber. Through April 30, Green Mill Restaurant and Bar, 6025 Hudson Road in Woodbury, is offering free delivery to chamber members and a free order of garlic cheese bread with any purchase of $25 or more. Future featured businesses include Birdi Golf, Angelina’s Kitchen, Ronnally’s Pizza and Pasta, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Chamber president Laurie Staiger said they hope to feature each of the chamber's 23 member restaurants.

Though the program was initially meant to offer deals to other chamber members, the offers will also be extended to members of the public if they ask for the “Woodbury chamber special” when placing an order, Staiger said.

The initiative comes as restaurants shift to delivery and takeout and many small businesses face an uncertain future. Though the chamber had planned to phase in the program sometime in 2020, Staiger said the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting effects on restaurants and small businesses offered an opportunity to start earlier.

The chamber is looking for ways to stay "positive and relevant" right now in the midst of cancellations, Staiger said, including the Woodbury Community EXPO 2020, which was planned for Saturday, April 4 and would have hosted 175 area businesses.

The chamber is also hosting virtual business roundtables on video conferencing platform Zoom, with one last week focusing on how members have had to adapt their businesses to the pandemic. They hope the virtual gatherings will help people remain connected to the business community, Staiger said. The organization also recently relaunched its "member to member deals" page, which she said is being used "pretty abundantly" at the moment.

"It's important to continue to look out for each other right now," Staiger said.