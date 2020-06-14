Decorating more than 1,000 graduation cakes left Robyn Hanisch of Hanisch Bakery and Cafe exhausted, but she still has enough energy to get excited about an episode of Big Time Bake, a show on the Food Network, which will air the evening of Monday, June 15.

“I can’t talk about what is in the show,” Hanisch said. “We have a contract with Food Network, but it was an interesting experience, because it was a big production.”

The production crew showed up at Hanisch Bakery with several cameras and kept three or four of them running all day long.

“At first you are just a nervous wreck,” Hanisch said, “but then you get in the groove and forget that they are there. There was a producer, and she was always there. It was a little bit crazy, but it was a great experience.”

The episode was filmed last year, but Hanisch could not announce it until two weeks before it airs. She didn’t have trouble keeping busy during the wait time, because she had more than 1,000 graduation cakes to decorate.

“I am the only decorator, so I had three girls icing cakes, and I decorated them all,” she said. “In three days this week, we decorated more than 250 cakes. Those were for one school, but then I had my regular orders on top of that.”

The time needed to decorate each cake depends on what the customer wants on the cake, but Hanisch said that last Thursday she decorated 100 cakes in just under seven hours so they would be ready for delivery on Friday.

“We’ve had orders for cakes from Rochester, Cannon Falls, Cottage Grove,” she said. “It’s been a little bit stressful. It’s a big project, and I’m glad it’s over.”

Now she can rest and watch Big Time Bake Monday night.