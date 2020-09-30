SPRING VALLEY, Wis. -- Team Oil Travel Center dug in and got it done, completing work last week on federally mandated updates.

New fuel dispensers, piping, wiring, concrete, lighting and numerous software updates were installed, owner Tony Huppert said.

"The $300,000 worth of updates were challenging to say the least with all the other 2020 challenges. As an exciting addition to the update, Team extended the distance to the high-flow diesel pumps, creating the extra space needed for buses and trucks to keep every customer's fueling experience as safe, comfortable and efficient as possible," he said.

The work began Monday, Sept. 14. Because Team Oil Travel Center has four driveways off Highway 29 -- one for the Westconsin Credit Union and three for Team Oil's convenience store, liquor store, car Wash and Subway restaurant -- all employees continued to work their normal shifts over the next 11 days, although sales revenue was considerably less.

"We've been planning for five years but was putting it off as long as we could because of fears of government mandate changes. Oct. 1, 2020, was the mandatory completion date prior to COVID. Now it got extended to April 1, 2021," he said.

The location has seen considerable activity in recent years. Team opened the liquor store In September 2002 and the store, gas and diesel in May 2003. Four years later, Westconsin Credit Union moved onsite, plus Team Oil added an automatic car wash, maintenance shop, 400 HP backup generator and updated its parking lot. The winter of 2011-2012, the Subway, new restrooms and a large dining room followed as part of a total remodel of the building.

About five years ago, the concrete in the gas and diesel fueling area was replaced along with Michele Lane. Huppert said this provided Spring Valley students a blacktopped walking path to school.

An two years ago a 3-acre parking lot was updated to accommodate the nine RV sites. That revenue goes to the Spring Valley Community Cancer Fund along with the added tourism traffic to the area.

"The property that the Team Oil Travel Center sits on serving the Spring Valley Area has a long history of creating jobs and supplying much-needed supplies for the area," Huppert said.

Team Oil resumed gas and diesel sales Friday, Sept. 25.

"My birthday is Sept. 23. Last year I had open heart surgery on my birthday totaling $430,000 in bills. This year the updates on my birthday were $300,000. Next year I'm hoping to just go out for lunch," Huppert joked.