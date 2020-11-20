RED WING -- Jodi Caverly loves working with furniture and helping customers find just the right items for their homes. She worked for Ferrin’s Furniture for 15 years, and when that longtime business closed as a result of a fire last year, she decided to create her own business, The Market Home & Design at 816 Main St.

“I wanted to curate a good selection of furniture that can appeal to many different styles,” Caverly said. “I only have about 5,000 square feet, coming from Ferrin’s where we had 20,000 square feet. I knew what sold there. I knew what was good, so I picked those best brands and products to display here.”

Caverly has a degree in retail merchandising management with a focus on interior design from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. She and her husband, Curt, also own Caverly Construction in Red Wing.

“I am focused on customizing furniture that you want,” she said. “I offer an interior design service, too. I can go out into people’s homes and make suggestions based on their space and their wants and needs.”

COVID-19 has had both good and bad effects on Caverly’s decision to open a business this year. With people spending more time in their homes, furniture sales are very strong, but high sales have also placed stress on the supply chain.

“We decided to go forward with this in mid-June,” Caverly said. “I got in touch with reps that I buy furniture from, and they said orders were being delayed a couple of weeks beyond what it would normally take for turnaround times. They were predicting that by October or November, things should be back to normal.”

Since Caverly opened her store at the end of October, she thought that would be fine, but the delay still exists.

“It’s not that we won’t get it, it is just delayed,” she said. “That’s the same with so many things out there, not just furniture. It’s in all stores. It is a challenging time.”

Caverly is pleased with the size of her store, and if she expands, she said one avenue could be online sales.

“I think the way retail is going now, we don’t need such big spaces,” she said. “So many people are doing custom ordering and online sales are huge. I hope that I can stay in the same footprint, but I hope that it is always evolving and changing with the trends.”