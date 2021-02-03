Downtown Main Street is running a promotion from Sunday, Feb. 7, to Sunday, Feb. 14, to boost the local economy during the pandemic. If someone spends $30 at a participating downtown and Old West Main business, they can choose a $20 gift certificate from another participating business or the same one.

Downtown Main Street raised $1,000 to make this shop local project possible: 50 gift cards will be available.

"Love Local" should help infuse over $2500 into Red Wing businesses over this week, according to Downtown Main Street Executive Director Megan Tsui.

How it works

Make a minimum of a $30 purchase from Downtown Main Street partner. Submit an image of your receipt to Downtown Main Street website. (One submission per household.) Receive a $20 gift card from a Downtown Main Street partner of your choice in the mail (while supplies last).



Two bonus chances to win

Find the red heart with QR Code in the window of a downtown or Old West Main business from Sunday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 14. Scan the code or go to the web address for a chance to win a $50 gift card bonus bundle. One entry per day per business. Find the QR Code and website at the participating business. Kids have a chance to win one of five $10 gift cards by coloring a “colored with love” postcard. Pick up a postcard from participating businesses. Color it and follow the instructions on how to submit it for a chance to win. Gift cards awarded from ArtReach, Rivertown Comics, Tootsie Too’s, Fair Trade Books and Hanisch Bakery. Submit the colored postcard to the Downtown Main Street website.



The goal for the Love Local Red Wing Giveaway is to provide an incentive for the community to support the businesses that make Red Wing special, Tsui said.

The list of participating businesses will likely grow as Valentine's Day approached, she noted, as of Wednesday the list included: