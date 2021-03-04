RIVER FALLS — That delicious new aroma starting Saturday, March 6, at 113 East Elm St. comes courtesy of a partnership with a Red Wing favorite.

Mei Mei's Cookies & Creamery will now serve doughnuts and other sweets from Hanisch Bakery and Coffee Shop for its weekly Saturday pastry offerings.

“I’m so excited for this partnership,” Melissa “Mei Mei” Abdouch said.

She said she knew of Hanisch Bakery by reputation, so when her previous Saturday pastries vendor withdrew — New Richmond’s Sweet Beet Bakery, which will instead focus on expanding into Hudson — she reached out to Bill Hanisch.

“Melissa runs a great community engaged business very similar to ours,” Hanisch told the Star-Observer. “I love partnering with local businesses to help them attract more and more customers.”

Do we have your attention? Here’s what you need to know before you go:

1. Saturday hours

Mei Mei's Cookies & Creamery is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (and 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; closed Sunday-Wednesday).

Abdouch said she originally sold pastries each day the shop was open, but Saturdays quickly emerged as the most popular day for them. Now she sees a group of regular customers coming in every Saturday to get their pastry fix.

2. Ordering ahead is an option

The shop has a website with online ordering at https://meimeiscookies.square.site/s/shop .

Just select the pastries, checkout and pick up inside the store, Abdouch said.

The menu for the debut Saturday has more than a dozen pastry options, including Hanisch’s famous apple fritter, frosted cinnamon rolls, s’more cake donuts and hot chocolate filled Bismarck.

Abdouch plans to rotate offerings regularly while stocking up on the pastries that become local favorites.

3. Pandemic precautions in place

Patrons can also browse in-store to pick their Saturday pastries, but all orders are to-go orders. The dining room at Mei Mei's Cookies & Creamery continues to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite Pierce County’s indoor gathering limit expiring this month .

The shop employs high school students and people at risk for complications from COVID-19, so Abdouch said she wants to play it safe.

The River Falls community has shown tremendous support for local small businesses during the pandemic, she added.

“When everything shut down, this community absolutely showed up at everyone's doorstep to make sure that we are here on the flip side of this, and just rolled with all the changes.”

In return, Mei Mei's Cookies & Creamery started offering frozen meals at a discount for donation to the food pantry. To date patrons have donated upwards of 70 such meals that serve six to eight people each.

4. So much more than pastries

Beyond Saturday pastries and the aforementioned frozen meals, Mei Mei's Cookies & Creamery sells cookies, ice cream and cookie dough that make up its namesake, as well as local honey, syrup and merchandise.

Do you have an event coming up or news to share? Lets us know at rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com

READ MORE: Apartments or pocket neighborhood? River Falls Plan Commission talks rental options off South Main Street | Distillery, event center one step closer for vacant River Falls Shopko site. Here’s what happens next