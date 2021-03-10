RED WING -- In February Downtown Main Street hosted “Love Local,” a gift card giveaway created to help businesses during impacted by the pandemic. According to Downtown Main Street Director Megan Tsui, the event was so successful that more businesses want to participate. Now, Downtown Main Street is announcing “Love Local St. Patrick’s Day Edition.”

From Wednesday, March 10, through Wednesday, March 17, local shoppers have the opportunity to win $20 gift cards.

How it works

Make a minimum purchase of $30 from a participating Downtown Main Street partner from Wednesday, March 10 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Submit a photo of your receipt to Downtown Main Street at: https://bit.ly/lovelocalsubmission

On the same website select the business from which you want a gift card.

You will receive your $20 gift card in the mail.

Gift cards will be available while supplies last. A total of $2,350 is available for this giveaway. Each household can enter to receive one gift card during the “Love Local St. Patrick’s Day Edition” event.

Participating businesses

203 Plum Crazy

Carlson’s Sport Center

Chuck and Don’s

Cut Above Home

Fair Trade Books

Family Fare

Go Brazen

Hallstrom’s Florist

Josephson's Clothing

Kelly’s Taphouse Bar and Grill

Koplin’s Village Market

Let Me Cheese You

Liberty’s Restaurant & Lounge

Malmquist Home Furnishings

Mandy’s Coffee & Cafe

Marie's Underground Grill

Stockholm Pie Plate Cafe

Phileo Style

Randy’s

Red Wing Ace Hardware

Red Wing Artisan Collective

Red Wing Bicycle Company

Red Wing Brewery

Red Wing Confectionery

Red Wing Elks Lodge

Red Wing Restyle & Tootsie Too’s

River Blu Salon DaySpa

Sargent’s Nursery

Salon With A Twist

Simple Abundance

The Market Home + Design

Wanshura

West End Liquor

Whimsy’s Closet

For more information about “Love Local St. Patrick’s Day Edition” and Downtown Main Street, visit: http://downtownredwing.org.