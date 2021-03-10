RED WING -- In February Downtown Main Street hosted “Love Local,” a gift card giveaway created to help businesses during impacted by the pandemic. According to Downtown Main Street Director Megan Tsui, the event was so successful that more businesses want to participate. Now, Downtown Main Street is announcing “Love Local St. Patrick’s Day Edition.”
From Wednesday, March 10, through Wednesday, March 17, local shoppers have the opportunity to win $20 gift cards.
How it works
Make a minimum purchase of $30 from a participating Downtown Main Street partner from Wednesday, March 10 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
Submit a photo of your receipt to Downtown Main Street at: https://bit.ly/lovelocalsubmission
On the same website select the business from which you want a gift card.
You will receive your $20 gift card in the mail.
Gift cards will be available while supplies last. A total of $2,350 is available for this giveaway. Each household can enter to receive one gift card during the “Love Local St. Patrick’s Day Edition” event.
Participating businesses
203 Plum Crazy
Carlson’s Sport Center
Chuck and Don’s
Cut Above Home
Fair Trade Books
Family Fare
Go Brazen
Hallstrom’s Florist
Josephson's Clothing
Kelly’s Taphouse Bar and Grill
Koplin’s Village Market
Let Me Cheese You
Liberty’s Restaurant & Lounge
Malmquist Home Furnishings
Mandy’s Coffee & Cafe
Marie's Underground Grill
Stockholm Pie Plate Cafe
Phileo Style
Randy’s
Red Wing Ace Hardware
Red Wing Artisan Collective
Red Wing Bicycle Company
Red Wing Brewery
Red Wing Confectionery
Red Wing Elks Lodge
Red Wing Restyle & Tootsie Too’s
River Blu Salon DaySpa
Sargent’s Nursery
Salon With A Twist
Simple Abundance
The Market Home + Design
Wanshura
West End Liquor
Whimsy’s Closet
For more information about “Love Local St. Patrick’s Day Edition” and Downtown Main Street, visit: http://downtownredwing.org.