RED WING -- In February Downtown Main Street hosted “Love Local,” a gift card giveaway created to help businesses during impacted by the pandemic. According to Downtown Main Street Director Megan Tsui, the event was so successful that more businesses want to participate. Now, Downtown Main Street is announcing “Love Local St. Patrick’s Day Edition.”

From Wednesday, March 10, through Wednesday, March 17, local shoppers have the opportunity to win $20 gift cards.

How it works

  • Make a minimum purchase of $30 from a participating Downtown Main Street partner from Wednesday, March 10 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

  • Submit a photo of your receipt to Downtown Main Street at: https://bit.ly/lovelocalsubmission

  • On the same website select the business from which you want a gift card.

  • You will receive your $20 gift card in the mail.

Gift cards will be available while supplies last. A total of $2,350 is available for this giveaway. Each household can enter to receive one gift card during the “Love Local St. Patrick’s Day Edition” event.

Participating businesses

  • 203 Plum Crazy

  • Carlson’s Sport Center

  • Chuck and Don’s

  • Cut Above Home

  • Fair Trade Books

  • Family Fare

  • Go Brazen

  • Hallstrom’s Florist

  • Josephson's Clothing

  • Kelly’s Taphouse Bar and Grill

  • Koplin’s Village Market

  • Let Me Cheese You

  • Liberty’s Restaurant & Lounge

  • Malmquist Home Furnishings

  • Mandy’s Coffee & Cafe

  • Marie's Underground Grill

  • Stockholm Pie Plate Cafe

  • Phileo Style

  • Randy’s

  • Red Wing Ace Hardware

  • Red Wing Artisan Collective

  • Red Wing Bicycle Company

  • Red Wing Brewery

  • Red Wing Confectionery

  • Red Wing Elks Lodge

  • Red Wing Restyle & Tootsie Too’s

  • River Blu Salon DaySpa

  • Sargent’s Nursery

  • Salon With A Twist

  • Simple Abundance

  • The Market Home + Design

  • Wanshura

  • West End Liquor

  • Whimsy’s Closet

For more information about “Love Local St. Patrick’s Day Edition” and Downtown Main Street, visit: http://downtownredwing.org.