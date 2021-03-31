RIVER FALLS -- A River Falls man has hit the Amazon best-seller list for his contributions to “On Thin Ice,” a book on cybersecurity covering a wide variety of topics. Tim Nyberg teamed up with other leading information technology professionals to co-write the book, authoring a chapter on “Security for Macs in Your Small to Mid-Sized Business,” according to a news release from Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Nyberg is the owner of The MacGuys+, a business he founded in 1991 to help small and medium-sized businesses in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities area grow through better IT.

Nyberg’s local educational credentials include an associate degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College (River Falls campus) in 2005 in IT-Network Specialist, and a bachelor’s degree from UW-Stout in 1993 in Industrial Technology. Nyberg anticipates completing his MBA from UW-River Falls this year.

“On Thin Ice: How Just One Cyber Attack Can Put Your Business and Finances Underwater…And What You Can Do Now to Stop It” was published in November by TechnologyPress, an imprint of CelebrityPress LLC.

On the day of release, On Thin Ice reached best-seller status on Amazon - reaching as high as #1 on the Internet & Telecommunications Privacy & Online Safety Computer Network Security list, #2 on the Computer Security & Encryption list and overall, #5 on the Computers & Technology list.

After the successful book release, Nyberg will be recognized by The National Academy of Best-Selling Authors, an organization that honors authors from many of the leading independent best-seller lists.

Nyberg and the other authors from “On Thin Ice” decided to donate royalties from the book to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Nyberg was invited to take part in the book project because of his long career and familiarity with Apple products, dating back to the days of Apple II, when he was known as “The MacGuy” because he could fix any Apple computer. He kept the nickname when he started his business.

“I’ve been involved with Apple products for over 30 years,” Nyberg said. “Although we focus on Apple at The Mac Guys, I have a broad range of knowledge of computer products as well as computer networking and support and most IT operations. Years of experience and training I received at CVTC, Stout, and now UW-River Falls has helped me build a successful business.”

Nyberg urges people to take the issues raised in the book seriously.

“I’ve always urged business owners to consider having a complete security bundle to best protect their business and assets,” Nyberg said. “Most business owners don’t realize that no matter how secure they think their network is, their employees are essentially inviting hackers into their business through a backdoor. That’s why you need to go the extra mile by providing cybersecurity training for all employees.”