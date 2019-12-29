River Travel Magazine, published in La Crosse, Wis., recently announced the winners of its 2019 Best Holiday River Town contest.

More than 70 river towns from the 10 states bordering the Mississippi River were nominated in seven divisions based on population and an overall category. Several regional towns received places.

In the 500 or less category, Stockholm, Wis., was second, and Desoto, Wis., was fifth. Among towns of 1,001-5,000, Wabasha, Minn., was fifth.

Prairie Du Chien, Wis., placed first and Lake City, Minn., took third in the 5,001-15,000 category, while Stillwater, Minn., was third in the 15,000-30,000 division.

Among towns with populations of 30,000-60,000, La Crosse, Wis., was the winner, and in towns over 70,000, St. Paul took third.

In the overall category, Stillwater, Minn., placed fifth.