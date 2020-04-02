This year's 100 Mile Garage Sale, a yearly loop of rummage sales that attracts bargain hunters to the Lake Pepin area in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, was postponed until late summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, originally planned for April 30-May 3, will be held over the weekend of Sept. 10-13.

Postponing the 20th-annual 100 Mile Garage Sale was not an easy choice, said Larry Nielson, president of Mississippi Valley Partners, which sponsors the event. Many consider the 100 Mile Garage Sale the official start of spring and tourism season in the Lake Pepin area.

The group reached out on Facebook Monday, March 30, to get input on how to proceed — postponing, continuing as planned or canceling this year's event altogether.

"The overwhelming majority asked us to postpone the sale until later in the year," Nielson wrote in an email Thursday. "We all feel that with the pandemic not yet at its peak, it would be irresponsible to gather in large groups in early May."

Formerly the 85 Mile Garage Sale, Mississippi Valley Partners added Winona to the sale in 2006, expanding the event to 100 miles. Hastings joined Mississippi Valley Partners and the 100 Mile Garage Sale in 2012.

The event typically features more than a thousand sales put on by individuals, organizations and businesses.

"We look forward to having a successful sale in September and next year resuming the normal schedule of the first full weekend in May," Nielson said.