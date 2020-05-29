"We are excited to be reopening our business, which funds our government and all of the services we provide to our members. As the largest employer in the region, the importance of our business stretches far beyond our reservation. We are thankful to welcome back our valued team members and our guests, and eager to do our part to help the regional economy recover," Tribal Council President Shelley Buck said.

In the 11 weeks since the Prairie Island Tribal Council declared a state of emergency and closed the gaming facility, which employed approximately 1,500 people when the pandemic hit, management has developed and implemented a COVID-19 protection plan that includes requiring everyone to wear a mask, daily employee health screenings and extensive sanitation.

“We’ve been working hard to put a comprehensive safety plan in place that allows us to prioritize the health and safety of our guests and team members while providing the fun and entertaining destination that you expect when you visit The Island,” the casino website states.

The casino will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. until the morning of June 5, when 24-hour operation will resume. Slot machines, table games and pull-tab stations will be open next week, but no bingo. Social distancing measures on the gaming floor will include open seats and spaces between machines and limited seating at table games.

Mongo Bay or Island Perk will have food available. Guest Services and the Island Passport Club also will be open.

Designated entrances and exits will assist with traffic control into and out of the casino.

All employees will be required to complete a health screening before beginning their shift. Any employee or guest with an elevated temperature as defined by the CDC will be asked to return when they are healthy.

Plexi-barriers at most guest interaction points and hand-sanitizing stations throughout the property are among the physical changes people will notice, the casino said. Also, self-service beverage stations have been removed; coffee and soda will be available from waitstaff upon request.

On Friday, the hotel will reopen with limited room availability. Bingo also will return, but will be located in the Island Event Center to allow for proper social distancing. Tradewinds will begin offering individually packaged food and featured items but not a traditional buffet.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience over the last two months and we are ready and excited to welcome you back," the casino website stated. "Please remember that you play an essential role in keeping Treasure Island safe by adhering to social distancing requirements, washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask, and, most importantly, staying home if you are sick.”