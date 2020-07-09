RED WING -- Following the restrictions from COVID-19, the St. James Hotel is reopening one step at a time. The patio portion of the new Scarlet Kitchen and Bar opened on July 1. The interior section of the Scarlet will openon July 13, and the hotel will reopen on Aug. 1.

“We are reopening in phases so that we can make sure that everything is working the way we want for the safety of our staff and guests,” said Marilyne Bouteiller, director of sales and marketing for the St. Jame Hotel.

After Aug. 1, hotel guest rooms as well as meeting rooms for social functions allowed by state of Minnesota regulations will be open, but the Port Restaurant, Jimmy’s Pub, and Clara’s Coffee Shop & Gift will remain closed until further notice.

“There is a long list of safety measures,” Bouteiller said. “We have the full list posted on the St. James website .”

In addition to the standard procedures of social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing, the St. James has made some important changes. Meeting areas will have restricted capacity and any public areas will be clean multiple times each day. Inside the guest rooms, areas such as doors, furniture, TV remotes, and other frequently-used items will receive extra cleaning care and each room has a new iWave air purifier installed.

“Our industry has always been focused on leading cleaning practices,” explained Ozzie Encinosa, hotel general manager, on the website. “Our goal continues to be around the care and confidence of our guests and our associates. We modified our current cleaning standards and included the implementation of enhanced measures to improve safety, as well as enforcement of heightened and comprehensive cleanliness standards on an ongoing basis across key areas.”

During the closure, the hotel completed a renovation of what used to be the Veranda Restaurant and created the Scarlet Kitchen and Bar.

“We renamed the restaurant,” Bouteiller said. “We reviewed all of the food and brought in some local fare into the restaurant. There were some family recipes that were given to us by the local community. We recreated some of these family recipes, so it makes it really fun.”