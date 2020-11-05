ZUMBROTA -- It’s not often that a bridge, designed to help travelers negotiate difficult terrain, does some traveling of its own, but the Zumbrota Covered Bridge made three significant journeys in its 150-year existence.

The bridge was constructed in 1869 using a Town lattice truss design, a support system patented by Ithiel Town in 1820. It is 150 feet long and 15 feet wide and was built across the Zumbro River to help farmers get their crops to Red Wing.

Two years later, in 1871, the bridge was covered with wooden sides and a roof with cedar shingles. The covering was designed to protect the bridge from harsh weather and extend the useful time of the structure.

The bridge made its first journey in 1932 when the Minnesota Highway Department built a steel bridge to handle the increased traffic coming through the area. The covered bridge was moved to the Goodhue County Fairgrounds where it served several purposes as a fair exhibit area, a storage building, and a beer hall.

Then, in 1964, the Zumbrota Covered Bridge Society purchased land near the Zumbro River and created Covered Bridge Park. The bridge then took its second journey in 1970 when it was moved from the fairgrounds to Covered Bridge Park. The bridge was placed on the ground in the park and not over the river.

The bridge traveled again in 1997 when it was placed across the Zumbro River in a location that was very near its original location. Because the bridge had sat on the ground for several years, some of the bottom had deteriorated, so when the bridge was placed over the river, a concrete center post and steel support beams were added.

The bridge no longer handles vehicles, but is reserved for pedestrians and bicyclists using the trails in the park and those walking from the community swimming pool to downtown. It is the site of the Covered Bridge Festival which is held each year on the third weekend in June.

In February of 2019, heavy snows collapsed the roof of the bridge. The gabled roof fell flat against the trusses beneath, and reconstruction of the roof was completed in November 2019. The repair work cost $300,000, which was covered by insurance.

After traveling three times, the Zumbrota Covered Bridge, easily visible to motorists on Highway 58, has settled into place. As Minnesota’s only remaining covered bridge, it has been listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.