For centuries, bridges have served as aids to transportation, helping us move easily and quickly across canyons, rivers and rough terrain that would otherwise make our lives more difficult and challenging. They modify landscapes and alter the way humans relate to a place.

In that same time, bridges have also served as metaphors. Countless speakers and writers have used bridges as symbols to help us make transitions.

Bridges have been seen as connections between one idea and another, between one person and another, between one group and another, between one culture and another. Bridges are used as a connector between one time in history and another, or the beginning of one cycle and the end of another.

As metaphors, bridges are normally employed when there are two choices, a now and a future, a here and a there, an old idea and a new idea, a current situation in life and a new situation in life. Using a bridge metaphor signifies a start, a movement toward something or somewhere different and serves as a means of getting there.

Many people have dreams about bridges, and psychologists have offered different interpretations of the meanings of those dreams based on how long the bridge appears, how high the bridge is above the water below, how solid the bridge seems, or how many other people are on the bridge. Other interpretations might depend on if the dreamer reported falling off the bridge or not being able to reach the far end of the bridge. Still different interpretations might be reached if the dreamer is traveling under the bridge on foot or in a boat as opposed to moving across the bridge. Bridges may serve as connections between the conscious and unconscious parts of the mind.

Religious speakers and writers have long used bridges as symbolic connectors between the material world and the spiritual world, between God and man or between this life and the hereafter. They may represent the differences between the heart and the soul, between a good life and a bad life.

Bridges have also been seen as physical symbols for a certain location. The Tower Bridge represents London, England. The Golden Gate brings to mind San Francisco. The Harbour Bridge is a symbol of Sydney, Australia.

Bridges seem to work well as metaphors, because they are built on solid foundations and then span a distance, bringing together the two sides that have previously been apart or have been separated by some barrier or challenge.

Like the physical bridges that help us across chasms in our travels, metaphorical bridges are generally seen as positive. They frequently represent human progress, human aspirations, powerful connections, and symbols of communication and hope.