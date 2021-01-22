Address: 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone: 414-224-3200

Website: hmam.org/

Email: mam@mam.org

Virtual Tour: mam.org/#athome

Virtual Exhibitions: mam.org/exhibitions/

More than 400,000 visitors stop by the Milwaukee Art Museum each year to view the 30,000 pieces of art contained in 40 galleries on four floors.

The museum, founded in 1888, has amassed a collection of paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings, decorative arts, and photographs representing a variety of artistic styles. It also houses the largest collection of work by Wisconsin artist Georgia O’Keeffe.

On its website are links to multiple virtual exhibitions, allowing viewers to visit a gallery and navigate through the artworks housed there. The museum also offers such events as virtual panel discussions with artists and scholars about topics related to art.

One of the missions of the Milwaukee Art Museum is education. Classes and camps are available as well as an art club and plenty of resources for teachers and students.

The museum store has also gone online and features many options of what staff call “art-inspired gifts.”