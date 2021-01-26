Address:1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, MN 55103

Phone: 651-487-8200

Website: omozooconservatory.org

Email: Use contact link on website

Virtual Tour: comozooconservatory.org/event/visit-us-virtually

For over 100 years, the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has provided educational and recreational opportunities for visitors. Now under the direction of the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department, the zoo has exhibits featuring seals, polar bears, primates, birds, and African animals. The Marjorie McNeely Conservatory has wings with different species of plants and trees and offers both indoor and outdoor gardens.

The Zoo and Conservatory provide numerous classes for children and adults, as well as families and schools. Their virtual tour offerings are constantly being updated and include presentations by zookeepers and gardeners. Many of the presentations include activities or craft projects.

Be sure to click on the various links within the virtual tour to see everything available.