Address: PO Box 911, 10527 Main St., Hayward, WI 54843

Phone: 715-634-5025

Website: www.birkie.com

Email: birkie@birkie.com

Virtual Tour: Three choices available

American Birkebeiner Trail – Virtual Tour

American Birkebeiner race course (in a non-COVID year) – Virtual Tour

Fat Bike Birkie race course (in a non-COVID year) – Virtual Tour

In late February of each year, more than 10,000 skiers and thousands more fans head to Hayward, Wis., for the Slumberland American Birkebeiner, the largest cross country ski race in North America.

The two main events are a 50 kilometer freestyle race and a 55 kilometer classic race, but many shorter events are held over a span of five days of racing. Skiers from many countries of the world show up and they represent all abilities from Olympians to recreational skiers. There are also fat tire bicycle races on the same trails.

“Additionally, our artificial snow loop at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead, Cable, Wisconsin, is open for skiing,” said Nancy Knutson, direction of marketing and communication. “The nearly 3K snow loop wraps through the woods and features both flat and hilly sections. Skiing requires an All-Access Trail Pass available at Birkie.com. We’ve had folks from all over the region travel to Cable as a great way to get out and enjoy the fresh air and wide open spaces. It’s north woods style social distancing.”

The virtual tours allow viewers to follow skiers as they navigate the various sections of the Birkebeiner trail system.