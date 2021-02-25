Address: 5481 County Road C, Spring Green, WI 53588

Phone: 877-588-7900 or 608-588-7900

Website: www.taliesinpreservation.org/

Email: tours@taliesinpreservation.org

Virtual tour: www.tourdeforce360.com/taliesin/

Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright grew up in the Wisconsin River Valley near Spring Green. Although his family had a home in Madison, he considered the valley his true home, and there he learned much about nature, ideas that would influence his work throughout his life.

One hillside, in particular, became his favorite, and as an adult, he decided to build his home on that hill. He called the home Taliesin, and the home had a challenging history. Twice, fires destroyed parts of the home and Wright had to rebuild. Over the years, he added new features including his architectural studio,and a space to teach architecture to students. He lived there until his death in 1959, and in 1967, the estate added the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center.

Multiple virtual tours allow viewers to see many aspects of the home and dramatic views of the surrounding area. The tours are narrated and allow for 360 degree views of the buildings and grounds.