Address: 360 Highway 11 E., International Falls, MN 56649

Phone: 218-283-6600

Website: www.nps.gov/voya/index.htm

Email: Use contact link on website

Virtual Tour link: www.nps.gov/voya/learn/photosmultimedia/video-presentations.htm

Link to A Hypnotic Look at Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota contains 341 square miles of lakes and wilderness. It is a popular place to visit for boating and fishing in the summer and snowmobiling and skiing in the winter. There are several hiking trails of varying degrees of difficulty, and an ice road is constructed for cars and trucks each winter. Camping is available in many places in the park and three visitor centers help people learn about the park and locate things to do.

The park was recently certified as an International Dark Sky Park, which recognizes Voyageurs for the quality of the night sky which makes it a perfect place for stargazing.

“Voyageurs National Park has some of the darkest skies in the Midwest,” stated Park Superintendent, Bob DeGross. “We invite visitors to experience our spectacular night sky resource for themselves, winter or summer.”

In addition to beautiful stars and lakes, the park is home to a variety of birds and wildlife. All of the attractions in the park can be found in a series of videos and a photo gallery at the above link.