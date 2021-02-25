Address: Visitor Center, 200 Monroe St., Prescott, WI 54021

Phone: 715-262-0104

Website: www.freedomparkwi.org

Email: info@freedomparkwi.org

Virtual Tour Link: experiencemississippiriver.com/a-virtual-trip-down-the-great-river-road

The Great River Road stretches over 3,000 miles from Lake Itasca in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. It passes through 10 states and takes most travelers four to 10 days to drive, although a straight-through journey would take 36 hours.

In many places it highlights both sides of the river, which can be good or bad. Good in that it gives visitors a choice of which side to drive, but bad in that some travelers may want to see what is on both sides of the Great River.

The route, which passes through hundreds of towns and cities, is marked the full length with green signs in the shape of pilot’s wheel from one of the historic steamboats that paddled up and down the river in times past.

The Great River Road offers an endless array of historic sites, scenic vistas, and excellent food and drink establishments, and many of those are featured in the multiple links contained within the virtual tour listed above.