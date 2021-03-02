Address: 239 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55102

Phone: 651-228-1766

Website: www.cathedralsaintpaul.org/

Email: tour_information@cathedralsaintpaul.org

Virtual Tour: www.stpaulcathedraltour.com/

The Cathedral of St. Paul is prominent on the St. Paul skyline. It sits on the highest point in St. Paul and serves as a landmark for the city.

A log chapel, built in 1841, was the first building to carry the name of Cathedral of St. Paul, and the current building is the fourth in the history of the Catholic Archdiocese in the city.

The building is an example of Beau Arts architecture. The cornerstone was placed in June of 1907 and the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Buildings in 1974. It is 306 feet high, 307 long, and 216 feet wide with a seating capacity of 3,000.

The cathedral has a daily and weekly schedules of masses and confessions, as well as many special events for holidays.

The virtual tours link for the Cathedral of St. Paul features a diagram of the cathedral with 24 links to narrated tours of different parts of the building. Visitors can visit any or all parts in any order they choose.