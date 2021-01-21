Address: 2 E. Main St., Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-266-0382

Email: Use form on website

Website: capitol100th.wisconsin.gov

Virtual tour: capitol.wisconsin.gov

First destroyed the original Wisconsin State Capitol building in February 1904. A new and larger building was constructed one wing at a time between 1906 and 1917, resulting in the building that exists today. Throughout the years, renovations have been completed to the interior and exterior, and in 2001, the building was designated a National Historic Landmark.

The virtual tour of the Wisconsin State Capitol is an interactive experience. Visitors are able to move through the building, looking in any direction, left or right, as well as up and down. When the tour opens, there is an instruction screen to help navigate the tour, but the key is the small circle in the center of the screen. That reticule is what is used to select or close any features on the tour, not the cursor on the viewer’s computer. Use the cursor to move around the room, but use the reticule to select help, the menu, or any Xs that provide information about highlighted features in each room.