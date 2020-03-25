Metro Transit began serving riders in a more limited capacity Wednesday, March 25, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Woodbury and Cottage Grove residents, this means a slimmer express bus schedule.

The reduced service is to "address a sharp decline in ridership and to focus our resources where they are most needed to provide critical travel during this crisis," according to the Metro Transit website. Riders are asked to use transit for essential travel only, exit through the back door of buses and keep their distance from other people, especially drivers. If a bus does not allow enough space to maintain social distancing, riders are asked to wait for the next bus.

With a "stay-at-home" order issued by Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday afternoon, Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla said the organization will do whatever it can to maintain the current reduced service schedule.

Routes 351/353/355 in Woodbury: Only route 353 express buses are operating.

Route 353 westbound: Buses to downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis leave Woodbury Mall Theatre at 5:41, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 a.m. These buses arrive at Sixth Street and Cedar in St. Paul at 6:02, 6:51, 7:21 and 7:51 a.m., respectively, and then arrive at Seventh Street and Hennepin in Minneapolis at 6:23, 7:12, 7:42 and 8:12 a.m., respectively.

Route 353 eastbound: Buses to Woodbury leave Ramp B/Fifth Street Transit Center in Minneapolis at 3:43, 4:10, 4:42 and 5:18 p.m. These buses then leave Fifth Street and Minnesota in St. Paul at 4:08, 4:35, 5:07 and 5:43 p.m., respectively.

Routes 361/364/365 in Cottage Grove: Only route 361 express buses are operating.

Route 361 westbound: Buses to downtown St. Paul leave from from Ivystone and 80th Street in Cottage Grove at 6:49 a.m. and from the Cottage Grove Park-and-Ride at 7:09 a.m.

Route 361 eastbound: A route 361B trip to Ivystone and 80th Street in Cottage Grove leaves Smith Avenue Ramp in St. Paul at 4:41 p.m.

A route 361B trip to Ivystone and 80th Street in Cottage Grove leaves Smith Avenue Ramp in St. Paul at 4:41 p.m. In lieu of Route 365, express route 94, which is maintaining its normal weekday service, is providing connecting service between route 361 in downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Complete reduced service details can be found on the Metro Transit website.

