Starting Monday, March 30, Hiawathaland Transit will suspend regular routes in Red Wing as well as Faribault and Northfield for at least two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public transportation will be provided through "Dial-A-Ride" only. The hours of service in Red Wing will be 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 am. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Riders who wish to access Hiawathaland public transit services must call dispatch (866-623-7505 x1) to schedule their ride.

Riders can schedule up to six days in advance. Fares will be $1.25 per ride and monthly route passes will continued to be honored.

Hiawathaland asks passengers with symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home to prevent spreading the disease.

The company anticipates that regular route service will resume on Monday, April 13.

