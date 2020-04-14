RED WING -- Work on the Red Wing Bridge project continues with crews dismantling the old bridge as the view downriver continues to change.

The removal of the old bridge will remain the key focus of crews in the coming weeks as they remove the steel from the bridge and demolish and remove the concrete piers. Removal of the steel on span No. 1 is underway and should wrap up in mid-April and then they will start removal of the piers.

One variable remains as with most springs: flooding. River levels rose earlier this month, but then receded for the moment. As most of you in this region know, the river can rise during this time, again and again, depending on precipitation amounts far from here because of the watershed that ends with the Mississippi River.

In the meantime, crews are continuing grading and preparing areas on both sides of the river for work. They are removing the surcharge from the east side of the jug handle ramp on the Wisconsin side, which will allow for the start of that construction work.

Minnesota Department of Transportation road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home executive order. We are being as flexible as possible with schedules during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward and minimize the effects on motorists. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain physical distancing practices while working. Other measures will be used onsite where deemed appropriate and safe.