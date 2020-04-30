When barges move up and down the Mississippi River, they operate around the clock. That means the staff at U.S. Lock & Dam No. 3 near Red Wing must be ready at all times to move them through the lock, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're still moving commodities up and down the river," lock operator Steve Heidbrider said.

Heidbrider was working the morning shift at Lock 3 on April 20 when the towboat R. Clayton McWhorter, carrying 12 barges of cement heading to St. Paul, passed through the lock.

“Obviously navigation is essential,” said Patrick Moes, public affairs specialist with the Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District. “ We remain open for lockages whether it be commercial or private.”

The pandemic hasn’t changed river traffic much, Moes said, but flooding south near Lock 16 at Muscatine, Iowa, has prevented some tows from moving upriver. He added that pleasure craft travel has been light so far, but as temperatures rise, he expects that will soon increase.

Lock 3 traditionally is the busiest on the Upper Mississippi.

Moes said the Corps of Engineers has taken recommendations from the CDC regarding clothing, equipment, and procedures.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our employees while we maintain the navigation channel,” Moes said.

Moes said the structure of the lock and dam is such that it creates some social distancing automatically. Often, one staff member is in the lockhouse, another might be working in the shop area, and another might be working on the guide wall or elsewhere outdoors.

“We have minimized our staffing as much as we can, so we are having some staff telework if the situation allows for them to do so,” Moes said. “Those working at the lock and dam wear the appropriate safety attire. We are all donning safety masks and gloves as appropriate.”

When a commercial or private vehicle passes through the lock, there is minimal contact between the lock and dam staff and the passengers or crew on a boat. Moes said the only contact is the handing back and forth of tow ropes.

“We have a full line of hygiene items so the staff can cleanse themselves when the situation is done,” Moes said.