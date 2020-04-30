WELCH, Minn. -- When barges ply the Mississippi River, they operate around the clock. Grain and gravel, salt and coal, molasses and steel. All bound for points north and south.

That means the staff at U.S. Lock & Dam No. 3 near Red Wing must be ready at all times, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're still moving commodities up and down the river," lock operator Steve Heidbrider.

He and Kelly Ammerman were working the daybreak shift at Lock 3 on April 20. Ammerman spent the early hours clearing debris out of the lock channel in anticipation of the towboat R. Clayton McWhorter, scheduled to arrive later in the morning.

“Obviously navigation is essential,” said Patrick Moes, public affairs specialist with the Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District. “ We remain open for lockages whether it be commercial or private.”

The pandemic hasn’t changed river traffic much, Moes said, but flooding south near Lock 16 at Muscatine, Iowa, has prevented some tows from moving upriver. He added that pleasure craft travel has been light so far, but as temperatures rise, he expects that will soon increase.

Lock 3 traditionally is the busiest on the Upper Mississippi.

Moes said the structure of the lock and dam is such that it creates some social distancing automatically. Often, one staff member is in the lockhouse, another might be working in the shop, and another might be working on the guide wall or elsewhere outdoors.

When a commercial or private vehicle passes through the lock, there is minimal contact between the lock and dam staff and the passengers or crew on a boat. Moes said the only contact is the handing back and forth of tow ropes.

“We have a full line of hygiene items so the staff can cleanse themselves when the situation is done,” Moes said.