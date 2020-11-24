Bridges that carry one road over another or help a road cross a small river have it easy. However, bridges that cross the Mississippi River have a more difficult life. They have to accommodate the tow and barge traffic that travels on the river night and day.

Several different ways of handling that situation exist among the bridges on the Upper Mississippi. In some cases, the bridges swing or lift. In others, they are high enough that commercial river traffic simply passes beneath.

Hastings Railroad Bridge

The vertical-lift railroad bridge at Hastings is seen here on June 27, 2018. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
The vertical-lift railroad bridge at Hastings is seen here on June 27, 2018. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

There are four vertical-lift bridges on the Mississippi and one of them is the railroad bridge near downtown Hastings, Minnespta. The bridge, used by the Canadian Pacific Railroad and the Amtrak Empire Builder, has a center section that lifts by moving up two vertical towers, one on each side.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Trusses support both the stationary and movable sections of the bridge that was built in 1981 to span a navigation channel slightly more than 300 feet wide.

La Crosse Railroad Swing Bridge

The railroad swing bridge between La Crosse, Wis., and La Crescent, Minn. is open with the swing section running parallel to the Mississippi River. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
The railroad swing bridge between La Crosse, Wis., and La Crescent, Minn. is open with the swing section running parallel to the Mississippi River. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

On a swing bridge, one section of the bridge is free to rotate a quarter of a turn on a center post. The post is often placed on a berm like a small island to protect the center post when it is opened and boats are passing. The post would be located at the center of gravity for the swing section, so that as it turns, it is balanced and supports both of its own ends.

When the swing bridge is closed, vehicle or train traffic can pass directly through, just like on any other bridge. To open the bridge, the operator would first stop all traffic with lights or barriers, then turn the swing section 90 degrees which would open the channel for boats to pass through. When the boats pass, the operator would return the swing section to the closed position and bridge deck traffic could resume.

The railroad swing bridge connecting La Crescent, Minnesota, with La Crosse, Wisconsin, is 1,050 feet long and has a swing section that is 359 feet long. It was built in 1901 and is owned by the Canadian Pacific Railroad.

Point Douglas Drawbridge

The Point Douglas Drawbridge in Prescott, Wis. has two sections that separate at the point where the white pickup is crossing and lift up to allow boats to pass through. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
The Point Douglas Drawbridge in Prescott, Wis. has two sections that separate at the point where the white pickup is crossing and lift up to allow boats to pass through. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

Another type of moving bridge is a drawbridge. Some drawbridges use weights to counterbalance the weight of the section of the bridge that lifts upward, but the Point Douglas Drawbridge at Prescott, Wisconsin, is raised by a large gear powered by hydraulics. The bridge, on U.S. Highway 10, is a steel girder bridge built in 1990. On the sections of the bridge that lift, the roadway surface is a steel grate.

Hastings Bridge

A tow with a fleet of barges passes beneath the Hastings Bridge on Oct. 27, 2019. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
A tow with a fleet of barges passes beneath the Hastings Bridge on Oct. 27, 2019. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

The Hastings Bridge does not move, but has two arches that support the bridge deck with cables from the arches to the deck, a system called tied-arch. The center span of the bridge is high enough that river traffic can easily pass below. The bridge opened with four lanes of traffic in 2013.

Mississippi River Bridge in La Crosse

From a distance, the two bridges at La Crosse, Wis. appear to be one, but the Cass Street Bridge is a truss bridge and the Cameron Avenue Bridge is an arch bridge. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia
From a distance, the two bridges at La Crosse, Wis. appear to be one, but the Cass Street Bridge is a truss bridge and the Cameron Avenue Bridge is an arch bridge. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

Sometimes called the Big Blue Bridge, the Mississippi River Bridge is actually two bridges with each carrying two lanes of traffic. The westbound lanes are on the Cass Street Bridge, opened in 1940. It is a through truss bridge that is 67 feet above the water. The eastbound lanes are on the Cameron Avenue Bridge which opened in 2004. It is an arch bridge that is 68 feet above the water.