Bridges that carry one road over another or help a road cross a small river have it easy. However, bridges that cross the Mississippi River have a more difficult life. They have to accommodate the tow and barge traffic that travels on the river night and day.

Several different ways of handling that situation exist among the bridges on the Upper Mississippi. In some cases, the bridges swing or lift. In others, they are high enough that commercial river traffic simply passes beneath.

Hastings Railroad Bridge

There are four vertical-lift bridges on the Mississippi and one of them is the railroad bridge near downtown Hastings, Minnespta. The bridge, used by the Canadian Pacific Railroad and the Amtrak Empire Builder, has a center section that lifts by moving up two vertical towers, one on each side.

Trusses support both the stationary and movable sections of the bridge that was built in 1981 to span a navigation channel slightly more than 300 feet wide.

La Crosse Railroad Swing Bridge

On a swing bridge, one section of the bridge is free to rotate a quarter of a turn on a center post. The post is often placed on a berm like a small island to protect the center post when it is opened and boats are passing. The post would be located at the center of gravity for the swing section, so that as it turns, it is balanced and supports both of its own ends.

When the swing bridge is closed, vehicle or train traffic can pass directly through, just like on any other bridge. To open the bridge, the operator would first stop all traffic with lights or barriers, then turn the swing section 90 degrees which would open the channel for boats to pass through. When the boats pass, the operator would return the swing section to the closed position and bridge deck traffic could resume.

The railroad swing bridge connecting La Crescent, Minnesota, with La Crosse, Wisconsin, is 1,050 feet long and has a swing section that is 359 feet long. It was built in 1901 and is owned by the Canadian Pacific Railroad.

Point Douglas Drawbridge

Another type of moving bridge is a drawbridge. Some drawbridges use weights to counterbalance the weight of the section of the bridge that lifts upward, but the Point Douglas Drawbridge at Prescott, Wisconsin, is raised by a large gear powered by hydraulics. The bridge, on U.S. Highway 10, is a steel girder bridge built in 1990. On the sections of the bridge that lift, the roadway surface is a steel grate.

Hastings Bridge

The Hastings Bridge does not move, but has two arches that support the bridge deck with cables from the arches to the deck, a system called tied-arch. The center span of the bridge is high enough that river traffic can easily pass below. The bridge opened with four lanes of traffic in 2013.

Mississippi River Bridge in La Crosse

Sometimes called the Big Blue Bridge, the Mississippi River Bridge is actually two bridges with each carrying two lanes of traffic. The westbound lanes are on the Cass Street Bridge, opened in 1940. It is a through truss bridge that is 67 feet above the water. The eastbound lanes are on the Cameron Avenue Bridge which opened in 2004. It is an arch bridge that is 68 feet above the water.