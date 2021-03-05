The hope is to build upon Amtrak’s Empire Builder, bringing a second train through Red Wing. Area residents will have a chance to consider if they’re on board with an informational meeting March 11.

Paul Drotos, Goodhue County commissioner and vice-chair of the Great River Rail Commission, spoke last week before at the Minnesota Senate Bonding Committee about the proposal of a second daily round-trip passenger train going from the Twin Cities to Chicago.

The proposal is called the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity City Passenger Rail Service or TCMC Second Train for short and is expected to carry 124,000 trips annually.

“Only 5 words: ‘The second train to Chicago’ describe an opportunity to create jobs, boost tourism and lighten our carbon footprint without the inconveniences of driving or flying,” Drotos said.

Numerous studies have shown that taking a train instead of driving is the most earth friendly way to travel and the proposed train will encourage consumers to help the environment.

“Passenger rail is 30% more energy efficient per passenger mile and 20% more efficient than airplanes,” Drotos said. “We don’t have to paint the trains green because they are already green. The TCMC second train is expected to save more than 17.3 million vehicle miles of travel beginning in 2024.”

Full funding, service contracts between the states involved and design of track improvements are still needed to make the train operational, but the TCMC Second Train could be able to carry passengers as soon as 2023.

Rep. Alice Hausman, DFL-St. Paul, has sponsored a bill that would provide $10 million from the state, which the Minnesota Session Daily says would be the last piece of funding for that second daily Amtrak train stopping at select points across Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

A virtual town forum about the TCMC Second Train will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 11 for the public to learn more about the proposal. The event is co-sponsored by the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce and the Great River Rail Commission.

The meeting will feature chamber of commerce representatives, local elected officials, a status update on the project and benefits to the area of Red Wing. There will be a Q&A section to give the public the opportunity to get more involved.

In promoting the event, the Great River Rail Commission notes that the project’s improvements would expand passenger rail options, complementing the existing Amtrak Empire Builder, but also would improve freight rail capacity.

Register for the event at www.greatriverrail.org.

In concluding his testimony Tuesday, Feb. 23, Drotos said, ‘“I believe that the future of our environment demands a new train of thought … and, that train is the TCMC second train to Chicago.”