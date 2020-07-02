Unemployment insurance claims in Wisconsin have reached record levels as the result of COVID-19 and the federal unemployment insurance benefit of $600 per week is set to end in late July. As a result, the West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board will drive-thru job fairs 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. The three sites will include the St. Croix Valley Job Center in River Falls.

The board encourages both businesses and job seekers to participate.

“In the era of social distancing, a drive-thru career fair is a great vehicle to get information to people who have worked with us in the past or are utilizing the public workforce system for the first time. Three of the Wisconsin Job Centers in our region will be hosting a state-led initiative to align the business community with those displaced during this pandemic,”said Jon Menz, CEO for the West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board. “It is essential to provide new and innovative opportunities to connect our local business community to easily reach those seeking employment in a safe manner, and make the match.”

Workforce partners including the Ellsworth, Hudson, New Richmond and River Falls chambers of commerce, Workforce Resource Inc., Job Service, Office of Veteran Employment Services, Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, Department of Community Corrections, Chippewa Valley Technical College and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.