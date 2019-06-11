Hudson, New Richmond come together for Relay

Each link represents a year of survival.

Cancer survivors from across St. Croix County added one link for each year since they were diagnosed at the combined St. County Relay for Life event on Friday, June 7.

This year was the first time the Hudson and New Richmond events were combined. The event was held at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond.

Honorary Co-Chairs Julie Peterson and Beverly Marion spoke about their experiences with cancer, Peterson as a mother and Marion as a survivor.

The night's events included a silent auction, dinner for survivors, games and more.