    Hudson, New Richmond come together for Relay

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 3:00 p.m.
    The links of each cancer survivor accumulate quickly in the hands of Relay for Life organizers, including American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Laura Born at the combined Relay for Life event on Friday, June 7. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 4
    Honorary Co-Chair Beverly Marion adds her link to the chain of survivors at Friday night’s Relay for Life event. Marion was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 4
    The chain created by cancer survivors stretches out across the track at St. Croix Central High School during the St. Croix County Relay for Life event. Each survivor contributed a link for each year they’ve lived since being diagnosed with cancer. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 4
    Honorary Co-Chair Julie Peterson shares her son’s battle with cancer with the crowd gathered for Relay for Life in Hammond. This year was the first that combined the New Richmond and Hudson events. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 4

    Some come in large groups, five, ten or even more. Others are a solitary addition.

    Together the pink links accumulate into a bright chain stretching out across the black track.

    Each link represents a year of survival.

    Cancer survivors from across St. Croix County added one link for each year since they were diagnosed at the combined St. County Relay for Life event on Friday, June 7.

    This year was the first time the Hudson and New Richmond events were combined. The event was held at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond.

    Honorary Co-Chairs Julie Peterson and Beverly Marion spoke about their experiences with cancer, Peterson as a mother and Marion as a survivor.

    The night's events included a silent auction, dinner for survivors, games and more.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7858