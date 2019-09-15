SPRING VALLEY, Wis. -- A traveling exhibit from the Max Kade Institute of German American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will visit the Spring Valley Public Library this month.

The 14 panel display — “Neighbors Past and Present: the German Wisconsin Experience” — went up Sept. 3 and will be displayed until Sept. 30. The educational panels include images and information from the Max Kade Institute library and archive.

According to one of the panels, 40% of Wisconsin's residents identify as having ancestral ties to German-speaking Europe.

“It’s a very informative display each panel focuses on specific topics,” Library Director Rebecca Dodge said.

Visitors have the opportunity to learn about the language, print, religion, culture, tradition, businesses, rural life and several other aspects of German migration.

To celebrate the exhibit’s visit Mark Louden, a UW-Madison German professor and director of the Max Kade Institute, will present on the topic 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at the library. After the presentation Friends of the Library will host a German-themed lunch with brats, sauerkraut and root beer. The meal is free to attendees with a suggested donation.

“Neighbors Past and Present” will travel to libraries across Wisconsin. The exhibit’s traveling schedule can be viewed at mki.wisc.edu. The next closest visit is in Eau Claire, but that will not be until March.

The displays were made possible by a grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council. The event is free and open to people of all ages. For more information, contact the Spring Valley Public Library, E/ 121 S. Second St., at 715-778-4590 or email the Dodge at dodger@svlibrary.org .



