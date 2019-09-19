This is the latest stop in the series 101 Things To Do . Each week through December 2020, we will select one place or activity around the region to highlight.

One of the goals of Franconia Sculpture Park is to bring art to rural Minnesota. With 120 sculptures spread across the park, it seems the planners have succeeded.

“It is sort of wacky to have these sculptures on a prairie landscape,” said Alyssa Auten, communications and creative director for Franconia. “The 43 acres are just dotted with sculptures of varying kinds.”

Art education, both for artists-in-residence and the public, is an important part of life at Franconia Sculpture Park. The site offers several programs for children, including the Art in Rural Places initiative for school groups with less than 20,000 in their town.

“We try to demystify the artmaking process from the art world to the general public who don’t necessarily interact with it that often,” Auten explained, “so some of the sculptures that are created here have a ‘Do Not Climb’ sign on them, but a lot of them are made specifically for kids to climb on them, for people to interact with them and learn about them. It is a wide open space for people to use their imaginations and run and be outside and really immerse themselves in the world of sculpture.”

The park, founded in 1996, supports 40 artists with residencies each year. They live on site in a house with nine bedrooms, sharing cooking, cleaning, and gardening duties.

“They are all here working together and learning from each other which is part of the great thing about this residency program,” Auten said.

With 40 artists visiting each year, at least 40 new sculptures are created. They are rotated into the selection, and most sculptures are on display for one to three years.

“There is always something different,” Auten said. “With 120 sculptures here, you could spend a quick half hour, or you could spend a couple of days.”

The park is open year-round. Although fewer people visit in winter, Auten said “it is fun to go through it in winter and see things covered in snow and how different the landscape is. Everything changes.”

The number and variety of sculptures, as well as the peaceful setting, invite visitors to get out, walk around, and enjoy the park. Golf carts are available for visitors with mobility concerns.

Visitors are often surprised at “how much they enjoyed their time here,” Auten said. “It is a pretty special place. People call it magical.”

If you go...

Name: Franconia Sculpture Park

Address: 29836 St Croix Trail N., Shafer, Minn.

Phone: 651-257-6668

Website: https://www.franconia.org

Email: info@franconia.org

Hours: Dawn to dusk daily

Cost: Free; donations accepted.