Brea Bourasa and her son Owen, 5, watched as Owen's brother Zachary 7, rode in a front-end loader during the annual Cottage Grove Public Works open house. The Sept. 19 carnival took place at the Public Works facility along West Point Douglas Road and featured supervised rides on the department's fleet of boom trucks, construction vehicles, bulldozers and bucket truck. Guests also enjoyed hayrides, hot dogs, inflatables, face painting. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia