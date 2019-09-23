ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth Public Library Board is expected to write the next chapter Tuesday in creating a better library.

On Sept. 16, Ellsworth Public Library’s Building/Space Committee interviewed three architectural firms interested in remodeling the library building.

The committee — a group of library board members, community members and a village representative — were looking for firms with experience with remodeling libraries, making old buildings look new and grant writing.

Three firms presented on concept drawings as well as past experiences. After three and a half hours of interviewing, discussing and collectively ranking the firms, the committee named Ayres Associates as No. 1.

Library Director Tiffany Meyer said they chose Ayres Associates for a variety of reasons, including the firm's ability to work with small communities, general preparedness for the interview, how well the firm meets the library’s needs and has an ability to stay on budget.

The committee’s recommendation is on the Library Board’s Sept. 24 agenda. If the board accepts the recommendation, the village can move forward with negotiating a contract.

“It feels like there is a renewed commitment to the project and it also feels like there is a long way to go yet,” Meyer said.

The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the senior center, which is the lower level of the library.