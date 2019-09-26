The Building/Space Committee recommended Ayres Associates to redesign the library, which has been in need of renovations for years. Board members briefly discussed the recommendation. Library Board President, Judy Perkins and Library Director, Tiffany Meyer gave a recap as to why the committee was drawn to Ayres Associates.

“We asked pretty much the same thing of everybody, so it was pretty easy to compare apples to apples,” Meyer said.

The committee found Ayres Associates’ experience with grant writing, working with a small community and enthusiasm during the presentation to be factors in the decision.

The next step is to negotiate a contract. Once that's signed, the Building/Space Committee will invite Ayres Associates to meet and work on concept drawings.

The next committee meeting is tentatively set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

The next Library Board meeting will be 5 p.m. Oct. 29.