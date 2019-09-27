New York Times columnist Tom Friedman speaking Monday at the University of Minnesota praised Red Wing's "very strong public assets," including the Sheldon Theatre and instrument repair and bicycle design programs at Minnesota State College Southeast.

"What are the ingredients, the common denominators, why one (city) rises and another falls? And I've developed a kind of checklist and I saw it just in spades this morning in Red Wing which is just an amazing community that just checks everyone one of these boxes," Friedman said.

Friedman spoke at the U of M Humphrey School of Public Affairs to conclude the "The Courageous Conversations Project," a two-year initiative to host conversations around the state on workforce challenges. More about the project and a video of Friedman's speech can be found at www.hhh.umn.edu/public-events/courageous-conversations.



