On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Raiders marching band ended its regular competition season with a win at the Chippewa Falls Field Show. This is the third win in a row, and the fourth win for the season.

The band also took home awards for "Outstanding Color Guard," and "Outstanding Percussion." The percussion section was the highest scoring of the 13 bands present. The color guard scored second overall.

The marching band spent the week preparing for the Youth in Music Minnesota State Marching Band Finals, to be held Saturday. Oct. 12 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The first session of competition begins at 7:30 a.m. The Raiders will perform at noon. If the band makes it to the second round of competition, they will perform again that evening. The second session performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.youthinmusic.org.