COTTAGE GROVE — All eyes were on the sky before the Oct. 6 Oktoberfest at Hope Glen Farm.

But the weeklong rain and cold had given way to blue skies and a cool autumn breeze. The community turned out to support the Friends in Need Food Shelf. Activities included a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, pumpkin painting, s'mores and scavenger hunt.

For adults, there was beer available for purchase and a sizable silent auction, including a 65-inch TV, jewelry, JBL 2.1 soundbar, and high-end Cuisinart cookware.