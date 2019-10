The weather was seven kinds of yucky, but the Oct. 12 Cottage Grove Fire Prevention Open House still drew hundreds to the central fire station on 80th Street.

The wintry weather curtailed outdoor activities and may have prompted some to stay home, Fire Chief Rick Redenius said, but there was still a strong show of support from the community.

Kids got to climb inside the cab of a pumper truck, try on some firefighter gear and chow down on hot dogs.