Woodbury High School celebrated its 43rd homecoming last week. At a pep fest Friday ahead of the Royals' football game against Roseville High School, students cheered each other on along with the band, cheerleaders and athletes.
The dance squad's Lizzo medley and a dance-off between two matching Woodbury mascots were especially well received.
The Royals football team won 33-0 Friday night.
Students performed a routine with the school mascot. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
Two students playing Woodbury High School's mascot performed a very well received dance-off. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
A football player leads the crowd through a school cheer ahead of the homecoming game. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
Band members pumped up the crowd in between acts. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
Drumline students rocked out as the assembly came to a close. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia