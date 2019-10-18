"Speaking with people," Campos said.
Nearly 20 people, all current or former students of the Great Rivers Adult Education Consortium, presented the fashion, food, music, dance and greetings of their native countries Thursday at the R.H. Stafford Library in Woodbury. Great Rivers offers free classes for adults in English as a Second Language (ESL), computers, job skills, GED or adult diploma and is part of District 833's Community Education program.
Neysla Campos speaks to a child about Mexico Oct. 17, 2019 at the first International Day at R.H. Stafford Library in Woodbury. Campos said she has been taking English classes for about two years. Hannah Black / RiverTown Multimedia
Many, like Campos, put skills they learned in ESL classes to use "while teaching members of the community about their beautiful cultures," said Heather Ferguson, an ESL instructor with Great Rivers.
"District 833 is more diverse than many people realize," Ferguson said. "We want everyone in the community to get to know each other and learn from each other."
