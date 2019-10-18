When asked why she chose to take English classes, Neysla Campos' response was matter-of-fact.

"Speaking with people," Campos said.

Nearly 20 people, all current or former students of the Great Rivers Adult Education Consortium, presented the fashion, food, music, dance and greetings of their native countries Thursday at the R.H. Stafford Library in Woodbury. Great Rivers offers free classes for adults in English as a Second Language (ESL), computers, job skills, GED or adult diploma and is part of District 833's Community Education program.

Many, like Campos, put skills they learned in ESL classes to use "while teaching members of the community about their beautiful cultures," said Heather Ferguson, an ESL instructor with Great Rivers.

"District 833 is more diverse than many people realize," Ferguson said. "We want everyone in the community to get to know each other and learn from each other."